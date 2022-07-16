PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An exhibition featuring more than 60 works by local BIPOC photographers made during the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020 opened Saturday at the Portland Art Museum.

Artists Emery Barnes, Joseph Blake, Linneas Boland-Godbey, Daveed Jacobo, Mariah Harris, and Byron Merritt share their perspectives and purpose in this exhibition called “Perspectives,” the art museum said on its website.

‘Don’t Shoot Portland’ Executive Director Teressa Raiford at the Portland Art Museum, July 16, 2022 (KOIN)

An artists conversation was moderated Saturday by Teressa Raiford, the executive director of Don’t Shoot Portland.

“Well I think that when we have crucial situations like the uprisings that occurred in 2020 where we were centering Black lives and police brutality, that it’s important to have people documenting the circumstances and the activities that are happening with the people on the front lines that is done by people that resemble them or that share those experiences,” Raiford told KOIN 6 News.

The exhibit runs through November 13.