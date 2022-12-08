Lake Oswego Police say there is no information that suggests that the threat is credible.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A bomb threat made through Tik Tok was directed at Lake Oswego High School Thursday night, according to police.

Similar threats were made toward Portland schools on Wednesday.

District employees were notified of the threat and contacted authorities, according to officials. Lake Oswego Police say there is no information that suggests that the threat is credible. However, police also said that they will have an increased presence at the school on Friday as a precaution.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the source of the threat is asked to contact the Lake Oswego Police Department non-emergency line at (503) 635-0238. People can also submit an anonymous tip on the police department website.