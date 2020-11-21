Lovell: Vandals terrorized workers, hurt struggling businesses

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau continued its investigation into the widespread vandalism that took place Friday night by releasing information about the destruction.

While one group was reported to have caused damage to spots downtown, a group of about 50 people gathered at NE Halsey Street and NE 52nd Avenue before beginning a long streak of vandalism up and down NE Sandy Boulevard.

PPB said 27 businesses or work spaces were damaged along Sandy.

Officers have begun interviewing witnesses and collecting surveillance video from various businesses. Victims are also assessing damages and filing police reports, PPB said.

According to police, the damage in Northeast Portland included:

Theater, 4100 block of NE Sandy Blvd, Damage: graffiti

Restaurant, 4100 block of NE Sandy Blvd, Damage: graffiti

Discount Store, 4200 block of NE Sandy Blvd, Damage: graffiti

Financial office, 4300 block of NE Sandy Blvd, Damage: graffiti and broken glass

Labor & staffing company, 4600 block of NE Sandy Blvd, Damage: graffiti

Apartment building, 4600 block of NE Sandy Blvd, Damage: graffiti

Food cart, 4600 block of NE Sandy Blvd, Damage: graffiti

Restaurant, 4600 block of NE Sandy Blvd, Damage: graffiti

Tire & auto shop, 4500 block of NE Sandy Blvd, Damage: graffiti

Insurance office, 4500 block of NE Sandy Blvd, Damage: graffiti and broken glass

Paint store, 4400 block of NE Sandy Blvd, Damage: graffiti

Insurance office, 4400 block of NE Sandy Blvd, Damage: graffiti

Dance studio, 4400 block of NE Sandy Blvd, Damage: graffiti

Office building, 4400 block of NE Sandy Blvd, Damage: graffiti

Title company, 4400 block of NE Sandy Blvd, Damage: graffiti

Bank, 4300 block of NE Sandy Blvd, Damage: graffiti and broken glass

Grocery store, 4300 block of NE Sandy Blvd, Damage: graffiti and broken glass

Bank, 4200 block of NE Sandy Blvd, Damage: Graffiti and broken glass

Restaurant, 4200 block of NE Sandy Blvd, Damage: graffiti and broken glass

Nail spa, 4100 block of NE Sandy Blvd, Damage: graffiti

Pharmacy, 1800 block of NE 41st Ave, Damage: graffiti and broken glass

Bar, 4000 block of NE Sandy Blvd, Damage: graffiti

Smoke shop, 4000 block of NE Sandy Blvd, Damage: graffiti

Vintage clothing store, 4000 block of NE Sandy Blvd, Damage: graffiti

Three unoccupied business spaces, 4000 block of NE Sandy Blvd, Damage: graffiti

PPB Chief Chuck Lovell issued a statement through a series of tweets shortly after the list was released:

Last night two groups caused brazen and senseless destruction in our city. The 1st vandalized the Mexican Consulate downtown, as well as the new county courthouse. The 2nd caused a swath of destruction along NE Sandy Blvd. (continued) — Chief Chuck Lovell (@ChiefCLovell) November 21, 2020

This is not protest. This is not speech. This is criminal activity. We are investigating and encourage anyone with information about who is responsible to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov. — Chief Chuck Lovell (@ChiefCLovell) November 21, 2020

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Portland Police Bureau immediately.