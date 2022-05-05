PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man died in an alleged homicide on Wednesday at a Clackamas County workplace according to police.

Around 11 a.m., officers responded to a reported disturbance in the 1500 block of SE For Mor Ct. in unincorporated Clackamas County.

Deputies arrived on the scene and located a man with serious injuries. Despite paramedics attempting life-saving measures, the man died.

The suspect was located a short distance away from the scene of the crime. They were taken to a hospital via Life Flight helicopter due to serious injuries.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation and is seeking additional information in this case. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line — by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference CCSO Case # 22-010099.