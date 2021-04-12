Daunte Wright shooting: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun in traffic stop, police say

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (NewsNation Now) — The police chief in a Minneapolis suburb where a Black man was fatally shot during a traffic stop said Monday that he believes the officer who fired intended to use a Taser, not a handgun.

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon described the shooting as “an accidental discharge.” The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was investigating.

Daunte Wright, 20, died Sunday in a metropolitan area that was already on edge because of the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former white Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd.

Gannon said at a news conference that the officer made a mistake, and he released body camera footage from the officer who fired. The footage showed three officers around a stopped car. When another officer attempts to handcuff Wright, a struggle ensues. The officer is heard shouting “Taser!” several times before firing her weapon.

“This was an accidental discharge that resulted in a tragic death of Mr. Wright,” the chief said.

“I want to say that our hearts are aching right now,” Brooklyn Park Mayor Mike Elliott told the briefing. “We are in pain right now. And we recognize that this couldn’t have happened at a worse time.”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement on Sunday that he was monitoring the unrest as “our state mourns another life of a Black man taken by law enforcement.”

Late Sunday, a group of about 100 to 200 protesters gathered around the Brooklyn Center police headquarters and threw projectiles, including rocks, at the police department, Commissioner John Harrington of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said in a live-streamed news briefing overnight.

Harrington added that about 20 businesses had been broken into at the city’s Shingle Creek shopping center. He said law enforcement agencies were coordinating to tame the unrest, and the National Guard was activated.

A curfew was imposed in Brooklyn Center until 6 a.m. Monday.

We are continuing to monitor the situation. As Mayor, I am imposing a curfew in the City Of Brooklyn Center. The curfew will be in place until 6am on Monday April 12, 2021. We want to make sure everyone is safe. Please be safe and please go home. pic.twitter.com/bJYGCE5GaW — Mayor Mike Elliott (@mayor_elliott) April 12, 2021

Wright’s mother, Katie Wright, told reporters Sunday at the scene that she had received a call from her son on Sunday afternoon telling her that police had pulled him over for having air fresheners dangling from his rear-view mirror, illegal in Minnesota. She could hear police tell her son to get out the vehicle, she said.

“I heard scuffling, and I heard police officers say, ‘Daunte, don’t run,'” she said through tears. The call ended. When she dialed his number again, his girlfriend answered and said he was dead in the driver’s seat.

Brooklyn Center police said in a statement that officers had stopped an individual shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday. After determining the driver had an outstanding warrant, police tried to arrest the driver. The driver reentered the vehicle and drove away. An officer fired at the vehicle, striking the driver. Police said the vehicle traveled several blocks before striking another vehicle.

A police officer was also transported to the hospital after sustaining injuries, according to EMS audio, the Star-Tribune reported.

Katie Wright, Daunte’s mother, tearfully pleaded for more information regarding the incident and for her son’s body to be moved from the street.

A woman who lives near the crash scene, Carolyn Hanson, said she saw law enforcement officers pull a man out of a vehicle and perform CPR. A passenger who got out of the car was also covered in blood, Hanson said.

A crowd forms a circle around a memorial for Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minn., Sunday, April 11, 2021. Wright’s family told a crowd that he was shot by police Sunday before getting back into his car and driving away, then crashing the vehicle several blocks away. The family said Wright was later pronounced dead. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)

Public mourners included Wright’s family and friends who gathered, wept and consoled each other alongside protesters who jumped atop police cars, confronted officers, carried “Black Lives Matter” flags, and walked peacefully in columns with their hands held up. On one street, written in multi-colored chalk: “Justice for Daunte Wright.”

By late Sunday, Brooklyn Center police had fired gas into the crowd of protesters who had gathered outside the police station. Flash bangs were also used to disperse protesters overnight.

More National Guard members and state law enforcement personnel were to be deployed around the Twin Cities and in Brooklyn Center in addition to teams already in place for Chauvin’s trial at the Hennepin County courthouse in Minneapolis, Harrington said.

There was no visible increase in the already high security presence on Monday morning outside the courthouse, which was fortified ahead of Chauvin’s trial with tall fencing topped with barbed wire and coils of razor wire between the fences and concrete barriers. National Guard troops with military vehicles, sheriff’s deputies and county security guards continued to stand watch.

Meanwhile, all Brooklyn Center students were to attend online classes Monday because school buildings were closed, Superintendent Carly Baker said.

Press secretary Jen Psaki said the White House is “saddened” by news of the shooting, while the administration is in touch with the local mayor, governor and local law enforcement.

“This is a reminder of the pain, the anger, the trauma, the exhaustion that many communities across the country have felt as these incidents continue to occur,” Psaki said.

Psaki said President Joe Biden would make remarks about the shooting ahead of an online semiconductor event later Monday.

The White House is backing the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which the administration says would increase accountability for law enforcement by rolling back qualified immunity and eliminating practices considered discriminatory.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.