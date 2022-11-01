Coloring pages are a low-stakes way for kids to get creative, plus they help build hand-eye coordination in young children.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland is one of the best American cities to raise a family, according to storage space marketplace StorageCafe.

StorageCafe used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to find the 100 most populated cities in the U.S. Then, the best cities for families with children were determined by many factors including public school ratings, family income, cost of living, environmental factors, and amenities and recreation opportunities.

“Better housing has long been the main driver behind migration in the U.S., with family-related reasons following closely behind,” StorageCafe said. “In fact, one in three Americans move for family-related circumstances, and the environment shapes essential family dynamics, creating reverberations for generations to come.”

Withstanding recent reports of Portland’s increasing cost of living and unsafe living conditions, the Rose City still made the top 20 right at No. 20.

Schools in Portland are just one factor that helped the city earn its spot. Out of all 100 places analyzed, Portland was placed at No. 9 for its public schools. This metric is based on education statistics such as the student-to-teacher ratio and the achievement results for state assessments in different subjects.

StorageCafe said, “More than half of the adults here have a college degree, with about 20% more having bachelor’s degrees than the national average. Home prices ($582K) might be higher than average, but so is the typical Portland family paycheck that exceeds six figures ($105K/year).”

StorageCafe also credits Portland for its recreational activities. From outdoor activities like hiking and biking to indoor activities like attending Trail Blazers games and trying the myriad of local restaurants, Portland has a lot to offer families.

Portland was the only city in the Pacific Northwest to make the top 20, but Seattle only fell a few spots short at No. 28. Its public schools’ rankings and median household income trumped Portland’s, but other factors such as the cost of groceries and childcare affected Seattle’s rating.

Spokane, Wash., wasn’t very far behind Seattle. At No. 30, Spokane has an average family income of $65,926 and an educated population of 33% — according to StorageCafe.

Additional data and explanations on the rankings can be found here.

StorageCafe gathered information from sources like Zillow, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and the National Center for Education Statistics.