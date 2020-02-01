Portland couple gets $120k in discrimination lawsuit

The officer involved in the incident was not disciplined

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The city of Portland has agreed to pay an African American couple $120,000 to settle a discrimination lawsuit stemming from a 2015 traffic stop.

The suit claimed a Portland Police officer pulled the couple over in March of 2015 for drifting into oncoming traffic. The officer, Christian Berge, then broke the key off in the ignition, leaving them stranded, according to The Oregonian/OregonLive.

City officials opted to settle the suit on Friday, awarding the plaintiffs, Claudius and Daynelle Banks.

Attorneys for the Banks said Berge never filed a report not did he conduct a field sobriety test on the pair at the time of the traffic stop.

Berge was not disciplined for his alleged role in the incident. He resigned two years later for having sex on duty with a woman from 2015 to 2017.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.