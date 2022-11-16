PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland’s Shop Small Win Big event is becoming an annual tradition as it returns for a second year. The event offers prize incentives to encourage people to shop local for the holidays.

Shop Small Win Big started in 2021, as local businesses worked to get back on their feet during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, it entered shoppers into a raffle for simply walking inside one of the dozens of participating businesses.

In 2022, the event is expanding to last three weeks and there are more than 100 participating independent retailers and pop-up shops.

The citywide shopping and prize raffle event kicks off on November 17 and runs through December 11.

Raffle prizes for the 2022 Shop Small Win Big event include vacations, dining experiences, iPads and more.

“Our small businesses inspire us and create community,” said Sarah Shaoul, founder of Shop Small Win Big and Small Shops Big Hearts. “Everyone loves being a winner and when we support local shops, everyone wins with more thriving main streets and vibrant communities.”

Small Shops Big Hearts, an organization that supports Portland’s small retailers, organizes the Shop Small Win Big event.

To participate, shoppers should pick up a Small Shops Big Hearts year-round shopping guide from participating businesses. The guide will tell them what shops to visit during the event.

Then, they should download the Kuto app or print off a game board to track their purchases and where they’ve been. A person gets one raffle entry each time they check into a participating small business. Each purchase earns two raffle entries.

Purchases made through the Kuto app earn double entries, four per purchase. Shoppers can keep track of the stores they visit and the purchases they make on the Kuto app.

“We’ve participated in the Shop Small Win Big event, formerly Little Boxes, for the past 10 years,” said Bridgid Blackburn, owner of Cargo. “The campaign not only promotes shopping locally, but helps us build a stronger Portland because we keep our dollars working here, in our community.”

After three purchases, raffle entries double. After six, they triple and after nine they quadruple.

Anyone who uses a paper game board will need to photograph it once it’s completed and email it to winners@smallshops-bighearts.com no later than December 11 to be entered in the raffle.

A full list of prizes is on Small Shops Big Hearts’ website. Winners will be announced December 22.

Shaoul founded Small Shops Big Hearts in 2020 to help shoppers be more intentional about where they spend their money, and to help support small businesses during the pandemic.