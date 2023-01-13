Portland Police Bureau seized two guns and various drugs from a person they apprehended on Jan. 13, 2023. Photo courtesy Portland Police Bureau

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau apprehended a wanted person Friday and recovered guns and drugs from the person.

According to police, the bureau’s East Neighborhood Response Team took the person into custody.

Police did not say what the person was wanted for, but said the person had a short-barrel shotgun and semi automatic pistol on them.

The person was also found in possession of 74 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 1,500 fentanyl pills, 110 grams of cocaine and 29 grams of heroin.

Police said this also led to the arrest of three other wanted people.