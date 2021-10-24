Portland police respond to 19 shootings between Friday and Sunday morning

A business near NE Columbia Blvd. and NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. was struck by gunfire on Oct. 24, 2021, Portland Police said. Photo courtesy Portland Police Bureau

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police Bureau said officers responded to 19 shootings between Friday and Sunday morning.

The first of those shootings occurred shortly after 12:30 a.m. Friday at Northeast 162nd and Northeast Halsey Street. Officers received a report of a man firing a handgun. They took an 18-year-old into custody.

The last of those 19 shootings was Sunday at 6:30 a.m. Police said there was a double murder in an apartment complex near the corner of Northwest 6th Avenue and Everett Street.

Investigators recovered 95 cartridge casings connected to the incidents. They said several people were injured and officers recovered several firearms.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference the case number.

People can also submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Oregon.

Below is a list and description of the 19 incidents:

Friday 10/22 at 1:52 a.m. – Central Precinct officers responded to a shots fired call near Southwest Bertha Boulevard and Southwest 26th Avenue. Officers arrived and found a crime scene with several cartridge casings. No known injuries. Need video and tips. ECST following up. Case #21-295105

Friday 10/22 at 2:00 a.m. – East Precinct officers responded to 2600 block of Southeast 168th Avenue on the report of an occupied building struck by gunfire. No injuries. Related shots call not found. Need tips. Ongoing investigation. Case #21-295356

Friday 10/22 at 7:22 a.m. – East Precinct officers responded to a shots fired call in the 7900 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. Officers located numerous casings and believe a vehicle may have been struck, but left the scene prior to the arrival of officers. No known victims. Need video and tips. ECST following up. Case #21-295272

Friday 10/22 at 2:41 p.m. – East Precinct officers responded to a disturbance with shots fired call in the 100 block of Southeast 97th Avenue. Officers arrived and located a crime scene. No known injuries and this incident is an ongoing investigation. Case #21-295634

Friday 10/22 at 8:48 p.m. – East Precinct officers responded to Southeast 162nd Avenue and Southeast Division Street on the report of a shooting. Officers arrived and located a crime scene which consisted of numerous cartridge casings and an occupied vehicle struck multiple times by gunfire. The occupant of the vehicle was not injured and investigators do not believe that they were the intended target of this shooting. Ongoing investigation. Need video and tips. Case #21-295915

Friday 10/22 at 10:55 p.m. – East Precinct officers responded to 3300 Block of Northeast 82nd Avenue on the report of a shooting. Officers responded and located a crime scene consisting of several cartridge casings. No known injuries. Ongoing investigation. Need tips and video. Case #21-296017

Saturday 10/23 at 12:00 a.m. – North Precinct officers responded to a drive-by shooting in the 3800 Block of North Haight Avenue. Officers located a crime scene consisting of numerous cartridge casings, two unoccupied vehicles and an occupied home struck by gunfire. No known injuries. Ongoing investigation. Need tips and video. Case #21-296143

Saturday 10/23 at 2:43 a.m. – Central Precinct officers heard shots fired in the area of Southwest 5th Avenue and Southwest Harvey Milk Street. Officers located a crime scene consisting of numerous cartridge casings. A short time later a shooting victim arrived via private vehicle at an area hospital suffering from a serious, but non-life threatening injury. Officers determined that the male was injured as a result of this shooting. Ongoing investigation. Need tips and video. Case #21-296178

Saturday 10/23 at 2:47 a.m. – East Precinct officers responded to the area of Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street on the report of a disturbance and shooting. Officers arrived and located a crime scene consisting of numerous cartridge casings. No known injuries. Ongoing investigation. Need tips and video. Case #21-296183

Saturday 10/23 at 3:29 a.m. – East Precinct officers on scene at the shooting at Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street heard numerous shots fired to the west of them. Officers responded to the area of Southeast 119th Avenue and, after speaking to witnesses, were able to determine someone was firing shots from what was described as a white SUV (possibly a Toyota 4Runner). No known injuries. Need tips and video. #21-296209

Saturday 10/23 at7:46 p.m. – North Precinct officers responded to shots fired in the 200 block of Northeast Ivy Street. Officers located a crime scene consisting of several cartridge casings. No known injuries. Need tips and video. Case # 21-296957

Saturday 10/23 at 9:25 p.m. – North Precinct officers responded to the 1800 block of North Willis Boulevard on a report of a shooting. Officers spoke to witnesses who provided information leading them to believe a shooting occurred at this location, however the individuals involved had left the area prior to the arrival of officers. There were no known injuries and this is an ongoing investigation. Case #21-297043

Sunday 10/24 at 12:39a.m. – East Precinct officers responded to the area of Southeast 153rd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street on the report of a shooting. Officers located a crime scene and determined that a neighborhood resident confronted a suspected car prowler who fired at least one shot when challenged. The suspect ran off prior to the arrival of officers and was not located. No injuries. Ongoing investigation and tips/video needed. #21-297229

Sunday 10/24 at 1:38 a.m. – North Precinct officers responded to the 400 block of Northeast Columbia Boulevard on the report of a shooting. Officers located a crime scene and one area business was struck by gunfire. Initial information suggests this incident was an exchange of gunfire between the occupants of at least two vehicles. No known injuries. Ongoing investigation. Need tips and video. Case # 21-297220

Sunday 10/24 at 2:10 a.m. – East Precinct officers were on scene at an unrelated call when they heard shots fired in the area of Southeast 157th Avenue and East Burnside Street. A vehicle was observed leaving the area at a high rate of speed. Officers were able to conduct a stop on the vehicle at Southeast 182nd Avenue and Southeast Division Street where they contacted the occupants. A subsequent investigation resulted in the recovery of a semi-automatic pistol (photo) and the arrest of two of the occupants. Julian Guarneros, 18, of Gresham was booked into MCDC for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Public (city code), Discharging a Firearm in the City (city code), Reckless Endangering, Reckless Driving, Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants, Driving while Suspended or Revoked-Misdemeanor. Max Anderson, 22, of Anaheim, California, was booked into MCDC for Unlawful Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Public (city code), Unlawful Possession of Firearms, Reckless Endangering. No known injuries. Case # 21-297236

Sunday 10/24 at 2:53a.m. – East Precinct officers responded to a shooting in the 12100 block of Southeast Bush Street. Officers arrived and located several cartridge casings and an occupied residence struck by gunfire. No injuries. Ongoing investigation. Tips and video needed. Case #21-297256

Sunday 10/24 at 3:07a.m. – East Precinct officers responded to Portland Adventist hospital on the report of an individual who self-transported with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The individual was not cooperative and it is unknown where the victim was injured by gunfire. Ongoing investigation. Need tips. Case # 21-297264

Sunday 10/24 at 6:25a.m. – Double murder 300 block of Northwest 6th Avenue