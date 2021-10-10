Portland police seek info on 13 weekend shootings

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Between Friday night and Sunday morning, the Portland Police Bureau says it responded to 13 shootings.

The shootings all occurred within 28 hours of each other. One person died and three others were injured, police said. Officers arrested two suspects.

Police said in the East Precinct, there were five incidents of shots fired reported within about 3 hours of one other. These five shootings placed a significant strain on resources, the bureau said.

At one crime scene, officers needed community members’ help to block traffic while they looked for evidence.

Investigators believe some of the shootings were related. In total, officers recovered 151 casings from the crime scenes.

Anyone who witnessed the shootings or anyone with information should email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference the corresponding case number.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Oregon.

Police responded to the following cases:

Case 21-281535 – Friday at 9:10 p.m., near the intersection of Southeast 83rd Avenue and Southeast Woodstock Boulevard. This was a shooting call with no known injuries where officers located several rifle casings.

Case 21-281546 – Friday at 9:47 p.m., in the 6800 Block of North Williams Avenue. This was a shooting call with non-life-threatening injuries. Responding officers provided trauma care. Officers recovered a firearm at the scene.

Case 21-281623 – Friday at 11:14 p.m., in the 9300 Block of North Newman Avenue. This was a shooting call where officers located a victim who was deceased.

Case 21-281764 – Saturday at 3:16 a.m., near the intersection of Northeast 102nd Avenue and East Burnside Street. This was a shooting call with no known injuries. An unoccupied building was struck by gunfire.

Case 21-282211 – Saturday at 3:52 p.m., in the 2200 Block of Southeast 84th Avenue. This was a shooting call with no known injuries and officers located a crime scene. A nearby occuped home and Harrison School sustained damage from gunfire. Investigators do not believe either were the intended targets.

Case 21-282253 – Saturday at 4:56 p.m., in the 13900 Block of Southeast Center Street. This was a shooting call where officers located a crime scene with no known victims.

Case 21-282256 – Saturday at 5:04 p.m., in the 5400 Block of Southeast 122nd Avenue. This was a shooting call where a crime scene was located. One occupied home, which investigators believe was not the intended target, was struck by gunfire.

Case 21-282262 – Saturday at 5:11 p.m., a walk-in gunshot wound victim arrived at a local hospital. The victim was suffering from serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. It is unknown where the shooting occurred at this time.

Case 21-282314 – Saturday at 6:39 p.m., in the 5500 Block of Southeast 73rd Avenue. This was a shooting call where officers located a crime scene with no known victims.

Case 21-282378 – Saturday at 8:26 p.m., in the 3200 Block of Southeast 165th Avenue. This was a shooting call where officers found an occupied home struck multiple times by gunfire. Officers saw a vehicle travelling westbound at a high rate of speed on Southeast Holgate Boulevard, which matched the description of a vehicle described leaving the scene of the shooting. Officers stopped and detained the occupants. The Enhanced Community Safety Team was consulted and responded to the scene. Further investigation led to the arrest of two people.



Martin Rosario, 20, and Keylin Proby, 20, were both arrested for attempted murder and unlawful use of a weapon. Police recovered two firearms.



Case 21-282498 – Saturday at 9:23 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest 4th Avenue and Northwest Everett Street. This was a shooting call that was heard by officers. Officers located a crime scene and believe a confrontation resulted in a shooting. There are no known victims.