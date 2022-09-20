A Junction County man faces multiple charges after an illegal pot grow was searched and seized, September 15, 2022 (Lane County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of pot plants, dried plants, butane hash oil and more than $80,000 were found when Lane County authorities searched a property in Junction City, officials said. One person faces multiple charges.

The search at a property in the 30000 block of Maple Lane was carried out September 15, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. The property is directly adjacent to the Willamette River. Authorities said there were also unpermitted structures, a swimming pool and two separate wells within the flood plain.

Officials estimated the illegal grow could have used more than 1 million gallons of water over 90 days.

They seized about 8000 marijuana plants, 4822 pounds of dried pot, the processed pot products plus almost $50,000 in cash and $32,000 in silver, officials said. A luxury car was also seized.

Kevin John O’Donnell now faces charges of unlawful manufacturing of cannabinoid/marijuana items and unlawful possession of marijuana.