PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was shot and killed in the Cully Neighborhood Wednesday night. It’s one of three shootings that Portland Police say happened within 24 hours.

In 2021, the City of Portland broke a record in deadly shootings. PPB says this year, the numbers aren’t going down and that the pace of gun violence in the city is about the same as it was last year. According to the police bureau, as of Thursday, there have been 1,102 shootings in the city, 333 people have been injured and 68 have been killed by gunfire.

“The number of shootings, it can kind of wear you out, it’s taxing but we can never give up. We’ve got to keep pushing forward, keep trying to reduce the number of shootings in the city of Portland and hopefully we can start to turn the corner a little bit,” said PPB Lt. Ken Duilio.

Duilio has served as a Portland police officer for 25 years. He currently leads the bureau’s Focused Intervention Team (FIT), its latest unit to prevent gun violence. Duilio tells KOIN6 News that many of the shootings are connected to the same people.

“We’ve been able to show through NIBIN connections, which is a ballistic connection of the casings, that about 50% of the shootings are connected to repeat shooters,” he said.

The first of three reported shootings in 24 hours happened Tuesday just before midnight in Woodlawn. Police say several people called 911 to report gunfire and that when officers arrived at the area near NE Rosa Parks Way and Durham, they found a person with life-threatening injuries.

Then, around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night, police responded to the shooting scene in the Cully Neighborhood and found a woman shot to death and a man who’d also been shot. The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

KOIN 6 talked to a mother who wished to remain anonymous for safety reasons, but said she and her children heard the gunshots.

“My son had just come in from playing basketball and next thing you know we hear gunfire and my kids just go running to me in the kitchen screaming like ‘what do we do,’ so we just stayed in the house and we didn’t come out at all for anything,” she said.

The third shooting took place at SE 103rd at the Springwater Trail and was reported within minutes of the one in Cully. A homeless man was reportedly shot there and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in any of these shootings.