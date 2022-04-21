What we are covering here:

President Joe Biden is en-route the Pacific Northwest for a stop in Portland Thursday, before heading to Seattle.

Details for the presidential trip were released on Wednesday.

During his stop in Portland, President Biden will be focusing on infrastructure around the region. The White House says he will specifically highlight how his $1 trillion infrastructure plan fits into an ongoing project at the Portland International Airport, which ensures runways can survive earthquakes.

10:25 A.M.

KOIN 6 News reporter Brandon Thompson and photographer Jahaad Harvey crew stationed near the Portland Yacht Club capture the first images of protesters arriving in advance of President Biden’s fundraising event scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Protesters arrive near Portland Yacht Club hours before President Joe Biden is scheduled to appear at a fundraising event there this afternoon. (KOIN 6 News/Brandon Thompson)

9:50 A.M.

Portland Police say people should expect some road closures in North Portland related to the President’s visit. The Bureau says most of the road closures will be in and around Portland International Airport Thursday afternoon while the President is here. PPB does not expect to close any major freeways or NW Airport way.

9:35 A.M.

President Biden has departed Joint Base Andrews en route to Portland. Air Force 1 left Washington, D.C. around 7:40 A.M. The flight is expected to arrive in Portland around 12:40 P.M. After landing, President Biden will deliver remarks at the Oregon Air National Guard base before heading to the Portland Yacht Club for a fundraiser.

President Joe Biden escorted by Colonel Matthew Jones, Commander, 89th Airlift Wing, walks from Marine One to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, April 21, 2022, en route to Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

6:45 A.M.

Before leaving departing for Portland, President Joe Biden approved an additional $800 million in military aid to help Ukraine fight back in its increasingly difficult battle against the Russian invasion. He also warned that Congress will need to approve additional assistance if the U.S. is to keep up its crucial support.

The package includes much needed heavy artillery, 144,000 rounds of ammunition, and drones for Ukrainian forces in the escalating battle for the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

It’s part of a broader $13.6 billion package that he said could soon be exhausted.

All times Pacific.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stick with KOIN.com and KOIN 6 News for continuing coverage of this developing story.