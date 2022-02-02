PSU announces ‘Washington border’ discounted tuition rates

COURTESY PHOTO: PORTLAND STATE UNIVERSITY – The Viking Pavilion at Portland State University. The university announced it will now offer a discounted tuition rate to Washington residents of 11 different border counties.

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Some Washington residents will now be able to attend Portland State University without paying hefty out-of-state tuition fees.

PSU announced Feb. 1 that the university will start offering a “Washington border discount” to residents in 11 different counties. Those counties include Asotin, Benton, Clark, Columbia, Cowlitz, Garfield, Klickitat, Pacific, Skamania, Wahkiakum, and Walla Walla.

Residents of those counties who enroll at PSU will pay 10% more than what Oregon residents pay. Currently, non-resident undergraduate students pay nearly triple what Oregon residents pay for tuition and fees. PSU’s estimated cost of attendance is $10,386 for Oregon residents living off-campus with family, versus $29,286 for non-resident students.

Those who qualify for the Washington border discount won’t have to fill out a separate application. First-year undergraduate students, transfers, and post-baccalaureate applicants are automatically considered.

PSU said the Washington border discount aims to make college degrees more accessible for students who live close to Portland.

“At Portland State, our motto is ‘Let Knowledge Serve the City,'” PSU President Stephen Percy said in the announcement. “We welcome students to our campus and provide many opportunities for community engaged learning — thereby sharing empowering knowledge that can generate change in our local communities and beyond. With the Washington Border Discount, we are recognizing that our regional community does not stop at the Columbia River.”Â The discount could help drive more students to the urban campus at a time when college enrollment across Oregon has declined. PSU saw a roughly 5% decline in enrollment in 2021. The university had about 2,600 fewer students in the 2020-21 academic year than in 2017-18.

State data shows enrollment from non-resident students has gone up at Oregon’s public universities, helping to stabilize some of the loss in local students.

While enrollment may have declined, one thing is increasing: the number of students graduating debt-free.

“We’re excited about this discount because of the new students it will bring to Portland State, but also helping withÂ our mission of decreasing student debt loads,” Christina Williams, a communications rep for PSU, said. She said the percentage of students graduating from PSU free of student loan debt increased from 34% in 2012 to 44% in 2020-21.

PSU offers the lowest tuition rates among Oregon research universities.