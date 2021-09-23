Public comment sought on changes to Portland government

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An independent charter commission is one step closer to deciding whether the City of Portland should no longer have a commission form of government.

Currently, Portland has a mayor and 4 at-large commissioners that form the City Council. But every 10 years a commission decides if the city should keep that system.

Portland is the last remaining commission form of government among large US cities.

On Thursday, members of the charter commission heard about the types of city governments. In October, they will listen to voters in a virtual meeting.

To add your comment to the October 28 charter commission meeting, you can sign up online.