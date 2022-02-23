The Trail Blazers sideline reporter and studio host continues her campaign to promote heart health following loss of a loved one

Portland, Ore. (KOIN) – For the third straight year, Portland Trail Blazers sideline reporter and host Brooke Olzendam is raising awareness for heart health through her ‘Brooke Hearts Your Heart’ campaign.

Olzendam’s husband, Andy, died of a heart attack just a few weeks after they were married 11 years ago.

“He was the epitome of great health,” said Olzendam. “He was a professional athlete, played at Oregon for football for a little bit before transferring to Occidental. [He was] a spectacular athlete, worked out all the time and it was just undiagnosed that he had a corotated artery.”

His death eventually sparked Olzendam to start this campaign.

“It took me awhile to get to a place to want to do it,” Olzendam explained. “You know, you go through the grieving process and I would never say that the grieving process ever really ends but then you get to a place where, ‘ok, this happened, what can you do to bring something positive from it?'”

And so, ‘Brooke Hearts Your Heart’ was born and it naturally fit in the month of February which is American Heart Month.

This year, according to the official website, Olzendam is focusing on ‘the heart health of young fans, encouraging them to eat healthy, get active, and avoid vaping, especially with the stress of these past two years.’

“This year is all about reclaiming your rhythm,” explained Olzendam, who in past years has focused on getting AEDs in as many places as possible and educating people on how to use them. “Just doing something to get back in your rhythm and feeling healthy.”

The website also has tips on how to reclaim your heart health as well as educational tools on how to recognize the signs of a heart attack.