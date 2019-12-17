Rallies planned to support impeachment vote

More than 600 rallies are planned Tuesday evening across the nation to show support for the impeachment vote

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — A handful of Portland-area rallies are planned Tuesday evening to show support for Wednesday’s impeachment vote in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Rallies are planned Dec. 17 in Sherwood, Hillsboro, Beaverton, Sandy and Portland. A separate rally is planned at the State Capitol in Salem. About 4,000 people have signed up to attend the rallies hosted by www.MoveOn.org, a liberal organization supporting President Trump’s impeachment.

The U.S. House is scheduled to vote on two articles of impeachment against Trump Wednesday, Dec. 18. If approved, Trump would be only the third president in history to be impeached. The most recent was President Bill Clinton, who was impeached in 1998. He was not removed from office.

President Trump could face a trial in the U.S. Senate sometime in January. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts would preside over the trial.

More than 600 rallies are planned Tuesday evening across the nation to show support for the impeachment vote. In Portland, a rally is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. at the north end of Tom McCall Waterfront Park. About 3,300 people signed up for the event.

The Sherwood rally is scheduled at 4 p.m. at Snyder Park on Sunset Avenue. About 125 people have signed up for the gathering. In Beaverton, a rally is planned at 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Northwest Murray Boulevard and Cornell Road. Nearly 300 people have signed up for the gathering.

The Hillsboro rally is planned at 5:30 p.m. at the downtown Civic Center. About 71 people have signed up for the gathering. A rally is planned at 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 26 and Industrial Way in Sandy. About 70 people were signed up for the gathering.

In Salem, about 620 people are signed up to attend a 5:30 p.m. rally outside the State Capitol on State Street. Other rallies were planned in Vancouver, Washington, Silverton and McMinnville.

