Regional COVID-19 updates: Brown wants other states to adopt mail-in voting

Gov. Kate Brown released a video on Friday afternoon stressing “No one should be forced to risk their life to cast their ballot.” (YouTube)

This story will be updated throughout the day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Here is the latest information from April 11, 2020, in Oregon and Southwest Washington in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic:

Gov. Brown makes ‘vote by mail’ push

Oregon Govenror Kate Brown released a video for the first time in a week late Friday. The message was to add momentum to the push for mail-in voting for the November elections.

“This week in Wisconsin, the Supreme Court required folks to vote in person,” Brown said in the video. “The result was a scramble for elections officials to prepare polling places and protect voters and workers just hours before balloting was scheduled to begin. No one should be forced to risk their life to cast their ballot. No one.”

The state of Oregon has conducted its voting by mail for more than two decades. Brown went on to add that every state that has adopted a vote-by-mail process has seen an increase in voter participation.

“Frankly, it’s long past time for the country to adopt mail-in voting or no-excuse absentee voting, nationwide,” Brown said.

Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Facts, myths, what you should know and do