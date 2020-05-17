Report: Car goes into river near Government Island

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –Multiple agencies are investigating a crash that took place near Government Island involving at least one vehicle.

Portland Fire & Rescue–along with Gresham Fire and Port of Portland Fire–responded to a car going into the Columbia River just after 6 a.m. Sunday morning. The Portland Police Bureau’s Major Crash Team also responded to the call noting at least one person involved in the crash sustained life-threatening injuries.

Officials have closed traffic in both directions on NE Marine Drive from 33rd Avenue to 122nd Avenue. The roads will not reopen until after 12 p.m., according to officials.

NE Marine Dr: PF&R crews a long with help from Gresham Fire and Port of Portland Fire are on scene at the report of a car in the river. Crews are investigating for possible injuries.

Marine Dr. is closed between 33rd and 122nd. Please avoid the area. #alert — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) May 17, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.

Editor’s note: The story initially listed the “Willamette River” in reference to the location of the crash instead of the Columbia River. KOIN 6 News apologizes for the mistake.