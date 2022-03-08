All-Pro QB drafted by Seahawks in 2012, won Super Bowl in 2014

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It appears as though Russell Wilson’s days are over in Seattle.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to break the news just before 11 a.m. Tuesday that the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed on a deal that would send the quarterback to the Mile High City.

In his tweet, Schefter said the deal is contingent upon Wilson agreeing to be traded.

CBS4 in Denver confirmed the news a few moments later.

Since bring drafted by the Seahawks in 2012, WIlson has started 158 games and helped lead Seattle to a pair of Super Bowl appearances, winning the title in 2014.

