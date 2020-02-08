Rescue efforts underway for flood victims in Umatilla County

More than two-dozen people have been evacuated

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rescue operations continued Saturday as residents in Umatilla County are being evacuated from flood-stricken areas.

About 30 people have been evacuated from the Umatilla River Road/Bingham Road and Mill Creek Road areas, according to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office. The National Guard is providing air support in the operation.

Search and rescue personnel are checking on residents to see if additional evacuations or assistance is needed.

Many roads in the county are still closed due to high water or damage. People are asked to check TripCheck before traveling.

Emergency evacuation notices were issued Friday to people living in the northeastern part of the county. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency for Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties where severe flooding, snowmelt, erosion and landslides have pummeled the region.