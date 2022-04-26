PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — According to a Tweet from his official account early Tuesday, Senator Ron Wyden has tested positive for COVID-19.

“After routine testing today, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am experiencing minor symptoms,” he wrote on Twitter. “I encourage everyone to get vaccinated and boosted to protect themselves and their families. I’ll be continuing my work for Oregonians from my residence in DC until I test negative.”

Wyden was one of several congresspeople to attend an event at the Oregon Air National Guard Headquarters last Thursday when President Joe Biden visited Portland to tout the benefits of his $1 trillion infrastructure deal.

According to a Tuesday morning statement from his office, Senator Wyden tested negative for COVID before the event in Portland.

