Sheridan man dies in crash on Hwy 26

Driver of truck uninjured

Scene near milepost 150 on Highway 26 where a driver of a Jeep crashed into a semi May 2, 2020 (Oregon State Police)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Sheridan man was killed after crashing into a semi-truck on Highway 26 Saturday near mile post 150 in Grant County.

Oregon State Police said Lawrence Goings was heading eastbound in a 1967 Jeep when he drifted into the westbound lane and collided with a semi-truck just before 4:30 p.m. Responding emergency personnel pronounced Goings, 56, dead on scene.

The driver of the truck was unharmed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

