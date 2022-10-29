People who have signed the petition say that a Saturday Halloween would make celebrations easier for children and working adults

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Halloween always falls on October 31. It’s tradition. But more people each year are hoping that the holiday will be moved to the last Saturday of October to better accommodate both children and working adults.

The meaning of Halloween may be why moving it to the last Saturday of the month isn’t so simple. According to the Library of Congress, “Halloween, also known as All Hallow’s Eve, originated as the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, meaning ‘summer’s end.’ The autumnal holiday, rooted in Christian and pagan festivals — with elements of magic and mystery — celebrated the link between seasonal and life cycles.”

Regardless, one Change.Org petition to ‘Move Halloween to the last Saturday in October’ has over 3,000 signatures. Despite being addressed to the U.S. president, House of Representatives, Senate, and senators Mitch McConnell and Charles Schumer, no moves have been made to reschedule the holiday yet.

People who signed the petition say that a Saturday night Halloween would ensure that children and adults alike could celebrate the holiday to their heart’s content without worrying about the following school or workday.

The Halloween & Costume Association has gained even more support on its Change.Org petition with about 157,000 signatures and counting. Since the petition was originally posted in 2018, the association has decided that there should be a National Trick or Treat Day on the last Saturday of October — in addition to the preexisting Oct. 31 holiday.

Although HCA’s petition mostly focuses on making Halloween better for kids, it also acknowledges how the holiday has become a favorite among adults.

Recently, The Conversation reported that the amount of adults who celebrate Halloween has grown from a little over 50% to 70% since 2005. Adults aged between 18 and 34 participate more than any other group, in addition to spending the most for the holiday.

This particular Halloween falls on a Monday, which could distract people who are trying to focus their attention on returning to their school or workweek. Any Monday celebrations could also affect Tuesday productivity, with many children having a sugar hangover and many adults having a plain-ol’ hangover.