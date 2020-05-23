Stinky Feet Childcare owner, state agencies sued over sex abuse

Suit accuses agencies of failing to investigate sex abuse accusations

by: The Associated Press

Quinlyn Harden (courtesy Polk County Jail)

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The representatives of three children who attended a Polk County day care are suing the day care owner, their abuser, the Oregon Department of Education and the Oregon Department of Human Services for $5.1 million over sexual abuse.

The Statesman Journal reports the children attended the now-closed Stinky Feet Childcare in Independence owned by Ceola Harden. Harden’s son, Quinlyn Harden, was convicted of raping and sexually abusing five children at the day care and sentenced to 54 years in prison last year.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday accuses the state agencies of failing to investigate sexual abuse reports involving Quinlyn Harden.

Officials with the state agencies declined to comment on the lawsuit, citing the pending litigation. 

