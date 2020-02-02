Stray bullet strikes woman waiting in drive-thru line

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was struck by a stray bullet while waiting in line at a drive-thru early Sunday morning near the Lloyd Center, according to Portland Police.

Gunfire was reported just before 2am near the 700 block of NE Weidler St. By the time officers arrived, the suspect or suspects had left the scene.

Police later discovered the victim of the incident was a woman waiting in her car at drive-thru. At least one bullet penetrated the car and hit her sitting in the driver’s seat. She was able to drive herself to a nearby hospital.

The woman was evaluated by doctors and does not have any life-threatening injuries.

Police temporarily closed off NE Broadway between NE 7th and NE 8th while the investigation continues.

If anyone has any information about this shooting, they’re asked to call police non-emergency at 503 823-3333 or notify GVRT directly. Please reference case number 20-37287.