Stumptown Santacon descends on downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 2019 Stumptown Santacon is descending upon downtown Portland this Saturday.

The annual bar crawl — described as a “moving dance party” — begins at 3 p.m. at Ankeny Alley and Candy Ultra Lounge. Participants are required to wear costumes and encouraged to bring something festive with them, such as toys, games signs, lights and more.

Wristbands are available online. Wristband pick-up starts at 2 p.m. at 3 locations: Fuse Nightclub, Old Town, and Candy.