Sunday: Convective showers, winter jackets in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – When we start nearing the rainy season, it’s nice to have a weekend or two that is dry (or close to it). We have a 50-50 weekend coming where we started it off dry, but we are wrapping it up with some rain.

A mass of cold air from the northwest will keep temperatures well below average Sunday afternoon. Expect highs only in the 50s across the state. Those of you up in Government Camp will be cold enough to need a winter jacket on Sunday. Not much moisture west of the mountains until a few isolated showers show up in the afternoon.

Swipe through the graphics below to spot some of the Sunday morning and afternoon showers on futurecast. The morning will bring light rain, but the afternoon will bring in convective showers that may produce downpours.

If you focus your attention to the second futurecast graphic, you can even see snow popping up for the central Cascades. We are expecting snow levels to drop to around 4,000 feet or lower by late Sunday. Snow totals should be limited to a trace or possibly less than half-an-inch for Government Camp Sunday night into Monday. Keep that in mind if you have to travel to start the week.

Rain totals will depend on the afternoon showers that develop. Those of us from the Cascades west will have measurable rain from the cold front overnight with bonus rain in the afternoon from passing showers. I would suspect that we have some rain totals in the quarter-of-an-inch and above range for some towns. Take your rain jacket if you’re heading out!