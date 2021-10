PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- The last time a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake hit Oregon was on January 26, 1700, before it was even Oregon. It was an estimated 9.0 magnitude. A big one.

Geologists say a subduction zone earthquake happens about every 250 to 500 years. That means we're due for one -- but it could happen today, next week or in 100 years. That's why it's important to be prepared.