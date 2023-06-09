PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A car smashed through the front doors of a nail salon in Southeast Portland and the driver stole an ATM, officials said.

According to Portland police, just after 5:00 a.m. Friday a car was used to break the front windows and door of the building in the 3200 block of Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard.

The driver then used the car to steal an ATM that was inside the nail salon, police said.

The vehicle was gone before police arrived, officials said, and no arrests have been made.

Stay tuned with KOIN 6 and KOIN.com as we bring updates to this story.