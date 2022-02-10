Timbers release Andy Polo, citing domestic violence allegations

Portland Timbers forward Andy Polo gestures to a teammate during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Philadelphia Union, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Timbers have terminated midfielder Andy Polo’s contract, citing recent allegations of domestic violence against his partner.

The announcement came Thursday, one day after the club said Major League Soccer had suspended Polo after allegations of domestic violence against the player. The Timbers said Wednesday that Polo was banned from all team activities while MLS conducted its investigation.

The Timbers revealed Polo had been previously cited for harassment after Washington County deputies responded to a dispute between him and his partner May 23.

“We deeply regret not suspending Polo immediately, especially considering the troubling new details of abuse that surfaced this week,” the club said in a press release. “It was a failure on our part, and one that will never happen again.”