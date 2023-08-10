PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you are driving to our through parts of Portland this weekend, be ready to deal with some changes in traffic thanks to a big bike race.
The annual Providence Bridge Pedal returns to the Rose City Sunday and there will be lots of lane closures on bridges that will impact traffic before, during, and after the race.
Hawthorne Bridge
Closures from 6 p.m. Saturday through 2:30 p.m. Sunday:
- Southern, eastbound lane
- Center, westbound lane
- Eastbound ramp from S.W. Naito Parkway
Closures from 5:30 a.m. Sunday through 2:30 p.m. Sunday:
- Both eastbound lanes
Morrison Bridge
Closures from 5:30 a.m. Sunday through 2:30 p.m. Sunday:
- All eastbound lanes
- Eastbound S.W. Naito Parkway ramp to the Morrison Bridge
- S.E. Water Avenue ramp
Sellwood Bridge
Closures from 6:00 a.m. Sunday through 11:00 a.m. Sunday:
- South sidewalk and bike lane
Organizers say traffic will be impacted on several additional bridges that cross the Willamette River. Visit the Providence Bridge Pedal website for more information on those closures and to register for the race.
The Providence Bridge Pedal started in the 1990s as a way to celebrate Portland’s growing bike scene and thousands of riders participate in the event each year.