A drone’s-eye view of the Providence Bridge Pedal in Portland, August 14, 2022 (Courtesy: Colin Fracasso-Boone)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you are driving to our through parts of Portland this weekend, be ready to deal with some changes in traffic thanks to a big bike race.

The annual Providence Bridge Pedal returns to the Rose City Sunday and there will be lots of lane closures on bridges that will impact traffic before, during, and after the race.

Hawthorne Bridge

Closures from 6 p.m. Saturday through 2:30 p.m. Sunday:

Southern, eastbound lane

Center, westbound lane

Eastbound ramp from S.W. Naito Parkway

Closures from 5:30 a.m. Sunday through 2:30 p.m. Sunday:

Both eastbound lanes

Morrison Bridge

Closures from 5:30 a.m. Sunday through 2:30 p.m. Sunday:

All eastbound lanes

Eastbound S.W. Naito Parkway ramp to the Morrison Bridge

S.E. Water Avenue ramp

Sellwood Bridge

Closures from 6:00 a.m. Sunday through 11:00 a.m. Sunday:

South sidewalk and bike lane

Organizers say traffic will be impacted on several additional bridges that cross the Willamette River. Visit the Providence Bridge Pedal website for more information on those closures and to register for the race.

The Providence Bridge Pedal started in the 1990s as a way to celebrate Portland’s growing bike scene and thousands of riders participate in the event each year.