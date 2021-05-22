Two-alarm fire rips through Brooklyn neighborhood apartments

Scene of a fire at SE Colt Dr & SE 28th Ave in Southeast Portland on May 22, 2021 (PF&R)

PF&R says no reports of occupants inside units during fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Fire & Rescue was to forced to call in more resources in order to knock down a fire at a Southeast Portland apartment complex Saturday.

Crews were dispatched to the intersection of SE Colt Drive and SE 28th Avenue just after 9 a.m. on reports of a fire at Wimbledon Square Apartment Homes.

Around 9:30 a.m., PF&R told KOIN 6 the blaze had been upgraded to a second alarm fire. There were no reports of occupants inside at the time crews arrived, according to PF&R.

KOIN 6 News has a crew at the scene gathering more information.

This is a developing story.