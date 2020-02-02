Two dead after car tumbles down embankment near Ridgefield

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials in Clark County are investigating a deadly crash near Ridgefield.

Two passengers in a 2011 Ford Fusion died Sunday morning after the car tumbled down an embankment off Interstate 5.

The Washington State Patrol says the driver of the car ran through a stop sign. After the fall down the embankment, the car landed on its top, spreading across two southbound lanes of I-5.

Four people were in the car at the time of the crash. The driver and one other passenger survived with minor injuries and were taken to Peace Health Southwest Hospital. The driver has been charged with vehicular homicide and felony hit and run.

WSP believes drugs or alcohol was also a factor.

The names of the deceased are being withheld until the next of kin has been notified.