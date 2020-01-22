1  of  2
Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now CBSN: The Impeachment Trial of President Donald Trump

Update: Hood River lifts water boil notice

Top Stories

Health officials say the potentially harmful bacteria found on Sunday is no longer a threat

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — New tests confirm no evidence of contamination in the City of Hood River’s water system, according to the Hood River Police Department.

On Sunday a boil water advisory was put into effect over the discovery of “potentially harmful” bacteria in the city’s water supply. A loss of pressure in the distribution system increased the risk for bacteria to seep into the system.

Some businesses in the area, including Double Mountain Brewing, prepared for the worst.

“We had several thousands of gallons of water we had put aside for emergencies,” said Matt Swihart of the local brewery. “Then [we] filed a plan with the health department on how we could operate when everyone else was closed.

Hood River officials are still advising affected water customers to be cautious by following these guidelines:

  • Flush all household plumbing before drinking any water
  • Throw away any ice from an ice maker and thoroughly sanitize the machine
  • Remove and clean screens from faucets
  • Re-stock at emergency supplied used during the advisory

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget