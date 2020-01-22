Update: Hood River lifts water boil notice

Health officials say the potentially harmful bacteria found on Sunday is no longer a threat

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — New tests confirm no evidence of contamination in the City of Hood River’s water system, according to the Hood River Police Department.

On Sunday a boil water advisory was put into effect over the discovery of “potentially harmful” bacteria in the city’s water supply. A loss of pressure in the distribution system increased the risk for bacteria to seep into the system.

Some businesses in the area, including Double Mountain Brewing, prepared for the worst.

“We had several thousands of gallons of water we had put aside for emergencies,” said Matt Swihart of the local brewery. “Then [we] filed a plan with the health department on how we could operate when everyone else was closed.

Hood River officials are still advising affected water customers to be cautious by following these guidelines: