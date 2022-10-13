PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A blazing fireball was spotted by stargazers across the Pacific Northwest on Thursday night at about 10:16 p.m., according to the American Meteor Society Fireball Log.

Lincoln City Police Department Sgt. Torin Liden happened to capture the spectacular shooting star with his patrol car dash camera while driving back to the police station.

“The meteor emitted a bright green light and looked similar to a flare in the sky,” the Lincoln City Police Department shared on social media.

OMSI Director of Space Science Education Jim Todd told KOIN 6 that the green color comes from nickel inside the meteor.

“The most common metallic meteors are iron-nickel, so green is a common color,” Todd said. “This glow tends to be brightest when meteors hit the atmosphere at high speed.”

A boom and a rumble were also reported before the fireball broke apart in the earth’s atmosphere. The event was captured on security cameras around the Pacific Northwest, and Todd is encouraging residents to check their own security footage today.

Multiple meteor showers are currently active in the region, including the Orionids, Southern Taurids and Northern Taurids.