The museum announced 3 days people can visit at no cost

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tickets are now available for the next free day at the Portland Art Museum.

This Sunday, March 20, the museum will hold a Miller Family Free Day opportunity for visitors to reserve free admission tickets to the galleries. Timed-entry tickets will be available and are highly recommended for admission to the Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and Mexican Modernism from the Jacques and Natasha Gelman Collection.

“We expect these timed special exhibition tickets to sell out quickly, but more walk-in tickets for general admission to all other areas of the museum will be available,” said the Portland Art Museum in an Instagram post.

Sharita Towne’s Albina Queens II will also be available from noon to 2 p.m. on a continuous loop in the Whitsell Auditorium.

People can also enjoy the live mural painting from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and discover fresh merchandise from local artists in the Numz Bodega.

“In a typical year, approximately one-third of all visitors enjoy the museum for free or receive admission at highly reduced prices,” said the Portland Art Museum on its website.

Throughout the year, the museum offers free admission for children under 17 and free self-guided school visits with a reservation. Veterans and active-duty military can also enjoy the museum at no cost.

In addition, PAM will offer free days for all visitors on April 24 and June 19.