PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Washington County man was convicted on 13 counts of sexual abuse on Wednesday.

Luis Arturo Cinencio-Gonzalez was found guilty on three counts of first-degree rape, seven counts of first-degree sexual abuse, one count of first-degree sodomy and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

Cinencio-Gonalez sexually abused three victims over an undisclosed period of time.

In January 2021, one of Cinencio-Gonzalez’s victims reported that he abused her years prior. Additionally, she told Beaverton police that another child was abused by Cinencio-Gonzalez during the same time.

Investigators contacted the second victim who confirmed the abuse and provided additional details. A third victim was also identified during the investigation.

The first victim texted with the Cinencio-Gonzalez in which he admitted to the abuse and apologized. Cinencio-Gonzalez also admitted to the abuse after his arrest.

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office thanks the victims in the case for their courage and participation in the court process

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 27, 2022, at 8:30 a.m.