Washougal burglary leads to assault, suspects at large

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Washougal man was robbed and assaulted by masked men outside his home on Tuesday.
Edward Matheson called 911 shortly after 9 p.m. He reported that while he was upstairs in his home watching t.v. when his computer was stolen. When the 44-year-old realized his computer was missing, he walked outside. Just outside his door, he was confronted by an armed, masked man.
Two other masked suspects appeared once a struggle ensued between the first suspect and Matheson. Matheson said he fired a shot off towards the suspects as they fled the scene in their getaway cars, which are believed to be a maroon Toyota Tundra and a yellow Volkswagen Beetle.
Matheson’s head and arm were both hurt in the struggle. He was sent to a nearby hospital.
Authorities were unable to find the suspects in the area, but they do have photos of the suspect cars.
KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.
