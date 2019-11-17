Washougal burglary leads to assault, suspects at large

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Washougal man was robbed and assaulted by masked men outside his home on Tuesday.

Edward Matheson called 911 shortly after 9 p.m. He reported that while he was upstairs in his home watching t.v. when his computer was stolen. When the 44-year-old realized his computer was missing, he walked outside. Just outside his door, he was confronted by an armed, masked man.

Two other masked suspects appeared once a struggle ensued between the first suspect and Matheson. Matheson said he fired a shot off towards the suspects as they fled the scene in their getaway cars, which are believed to be a maroon Toyota Tundra and a yellow Volkswagen Beetle.

Matheson’s head and arm were both hurt in the struggle. He was sent to a nearby hospital.

Authorities were unable to find the suspects in the area, but they do have photos of the suspect cars.

Photo from surveillance footage of a suspect car, believed to be a maroon Toyota Tundra. (SCSO)

Photo from surveillance footage of a suspect car, believed to be a yellow Volkswagen Beetle. (SCSO)

