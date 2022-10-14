SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — On Friday, Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will meet for a televised debate hosted by Nexstar Media Group. The debate is ahead of the November election, in which voters will decide who will represent them as the state’s top executives.

The outcome of November’s election is pivotal for both parties as they try to win the majority in the Senate, which is currently split 50-50.

Georgia’s outcome has gained importance with Republican nominees in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and Arizona potentially underperforming in races the GOP had targeted heading into the 2022 election season.

Overshadowing the debate are recent reports that Walker paid for and encouraged an abortion in 2009 for a woman with whom he later fathered a child. Walker has denied the reports and accused the woman of lying.

The hourlong matchup could force both men to answer attacks — personal and political — that have flooded voters’ television screens and social media feeds for months.

“Raphael Warnock will have to answer why he has voted 96% of the time with (President) Joe Biden, giving us record-high inflation, all while doubling his own income,” Walker aide Will Kiley said, previewing now-familiar assertions from Republicans.

Warnock’s campaign manager, Quentin Fulks, wrote in a memo that the debate will highlight Walker’s “pattern of lies, disturbing behavior, and positions” that “prove he is not ready to represent Georgia in the U.S. Senate.” Fulks added, however, that Warnock would highlight his nearly two years in the Senate as proof he “will work with anyone to help the people of our state.”

Poll gives Warnock slight lead

While the race remains close, Sen. Warnock was leading Walker by two points according to a WSAV/Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey released Tuesday.

The poll had Warnock at 48% and Walker at 46, with 4% still undecided. Those numbers represent a 4-point swing for the Democratic incumbent who was trailing Walker by two points in August. Warnock’s support is driven by women, the poll found, with 51% of female voters backing the senator compared to 42% behind Walker.

Friday’s debate comes one week after a New York Times report detailed the claims of a woman who says Walker paid for her abortion in 2009 and asked her to get a second one in 2011, which she declined.

In a brief interview with NBC News, Walker said he didn’t know about an abortion.

“The first I knew about any of this was when some reporter asked me about an abortion. And I’m like, ‘No, that’s a lie.’ And then I was asked if I paid for an abortion, and I said: ‘No. I did not pay for an abortion,’” Walker told the network. “I’m not saying she did or didn’t have one (an abortion). I’m saying I don’t know anything about that. I don’t know.”

Walker has said in the past that he supports a total ban on abortion.

Meanwhile, the pro-Walker political ads and the ex-running back’s supporters in Congress are targeting incidents in Warnock’s past.

“Has anyone asked Warnock about the allegations against Warnock?” Florida Gov. Rick Scott asked, repeatedly mispronouncing the incumbent’s name as “WAR’-nick” after taking the stage at a Walker campaign stop Tuesday.

Scott alluded to a March 2020 incident in which Warnock’s then-wife, Oulèye Ndoye, told police he ran over her foot with his vehicle.

Police records state that officers found no evidence that Warnock did so. The couple divorced before Warnock’s election to the Senate, and they share two young children.

Martha Zoller, a popular conservative radio host who supports Walker, has noted Warnock’s past as fair game, but she’s reserved her harshest criticism for Walker and said it is “getting harder and harder for some (Republicans) to justify” voting for their nominee.

Ultimately, she said, the choice for some voters will come down to the same calculation that Scott and their Washington colleagues already have made.

“If they see Walker as a guy that’s going to vote against Joe Biden, and he’s going to rebalance the power in the Senate, then they will continue to vote for Herschel Walker,” Zoller said. “If they believe that he has gone too far in his personal life, and they can’t support that, they will either not vote or vote against him.”

According to Georgia’s election rules, either Warnock or Walker will need to secure more than 50% of the vote to win the contest. Should neither manage to improve on their recent poll numbers, they would face off in a runoff election in December.

Who is Raphael Warnock?

Warnock became Georgia’s first Black U.S. senator after winning a special election in 2020 to fill the unexpired term of Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson, who stepped down because of failing health. Isakson died in December.

The freshman senator is seeking reelection in a swing state where Democrats have no guarantee of holding political ground they gained in 2020.

Warnock, 53, is a pastor-turned-politician who eked out a narrow victory in 2020, managing to unite a diverse coalition of voters to defeat Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed after Isakson resigned.

The Democratic senator once again finds himself under the national spotlight as polls show a tight race between him and Walker. Should it stay that way on Election Day, history could repeat and force a runoff. With the election still weeks away, however, both sides are hoping that undecided voters will ultimately tip the contest their way.

Over the past three months Warnock has pulled in more than $26 million, a massive haul that his campaign points to as evidence of momentum in the final stretch.

Who is Herschel Walker?

Herschel Walker, 60, pitches himself as a politician who can bridge America’s racial and cultural divides because he loves everyone and overlooks differences.

“I don’t care what color you are,” Georgia’s Republican Senate nominee, who is Black, told an overwhelmingly white crowd recently in Bartow County, north of Atlanta. The United States, he said, “is a good place,” adding that ”a way we make it better is by coming together.”

Yet the former football star who calls all Georgians “my family” has staked out familiar conservative ground on America’s most glaring societal fissures, seemingly contradicting his promises of unity.

Walker says those who do not share his vision of the country can leave. He says his opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, and the Democratic Party are the real purveyors of division. He insists that their “wokeness” on race, transgender rights and other issues threatens U.S. power and identity.

“Sen. Warnock believes America is a bad country full of racist people,” Walker says in one ad, making a claim based on the fact that Warnock, who is also Black, has acknowledged institutional racism during his sermons as a Baptist minister. “I believe we’re a great country full of generous people,” Walker concludes.

That approach is not surprising in a state controlled for most of its history by white cultural conservatives, and it aligns Walker with many high-profile Republicans, including former President Donald Trump. But Walker’s arguments make for a striking contrast in a Senate contest featuring two Black men born in the Deep South during or immediately following the civil rights movement.

Walker became a household name in the 1980s when he won the Heisman Trophy while at the University of Georgia. He went on to a decorated NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, winning Pro Bowl honors in consecutive years before he was traded to the Minnesota Vikings.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)