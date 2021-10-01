Top 25 teams battle in KOIN 6 Blitz

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two of the top high school teams in Oregon face off in the KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week Friday night.

No. 25 Clackamas takes its 4-0 record on the road to play No. 6 David Douglas (3-1) in one of the top matches in Week 5. KOIN 6 Sports will have a crew at the game.

Other games in the KOIN 6 Blitz for October 1, 2021:

Jefferson (2-2) at McDaniel (2-1)

McMinnville (2-2) at Century (0-4)

Glencoe (3-1) at Liberty (2-2)

Stay with KOIN 6 Sports for all the action through the high school football season.