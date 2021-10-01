Top 25 teams battle in KOIN 6 Blitz

Top Stories

Week 5 -- October 1, 2021

by: KOIN 6 Sports

Posted: / Updated:

Cheerleaders at a KOIN 6 Blitz game, September 24, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two of the top high school teams in Oregon face off in the KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week Friday night.

No. 25 Clackamas takes its 4-0 record on the road to play No. 6 David Douglas (3-1) in one of the top matches in Week 5. KOIN 6 Sports will have a crew at the game.

Other games in the KOIN 6 Blitz for October 1, 2021:

  • Jefferson (2-2) at McDaniel (2-1)
  • McMinnville (2-2) at Century (0-4)
  • Glencoe (3-1) at Liberty (2-2)

Stay with KOIN 6 Sports for all the action through the high school football season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories