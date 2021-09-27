Wet roads and scattered showers for your Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – There is no escaping the clouds and rain today. Alright, there will be some dry moments, but do be ready for those fall showers today. Rain will show up in waves, with showers around in the morning as you wake up and head out. We will likely have another wave during the afternoon and evening. We aren’t setting up for a full day of ongoing rain. We are setting up for a full day of on and off showers. Weather models are keeping the Cascades and the foothills overcast and wet in the early hours. Expect it to be gloomy out there when you hit the roads. If you’re setting out when it’s still dark, be prepared for the lights reflecting off the wet roads.

Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s today. It’s a hard drop from the 80s that we had to start the weekend. Most locations in the valley are probably going to top off in the lower 60s today. Portland is set to live out the afternoon in the lower 60s to upper 50s. Cool air will filter in across the the Pacific Northwest (PNW), dropping temperatures for all in the region. This keeps the weather unsettled and rainy for the next two days. I must add that most of the rain will stay locked to the Cascades and points west. I do have some showers in the forecast for Madras and and Pendleton as the afternoon arrives, and definitely by the evening.

Rain totals are going to range around a half an inch to an inch around the coast. There will be rain totals around half inch mark for the valley as well. If a moderate to heavy shower forms over some of these sites, we may pick up more than that. We should wrap up the day around half an inch in Portland. These forecasts are tricky because pinpointing the exact location of thunderstorms is difficult. I do expect a line of heavier storms tomorrow afternoon which could boost totals. You can find the rain total forecast and a visual graphic in the slideshow below.