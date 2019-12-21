Wet weekend ahead: Flood watch from Portland to coast

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A wet weekend is ahead as Portland and the northern coast will continue to see rain before it shifts to the southeast.

The Oregon coast will continue to get hit the hardest by heavy rains and high winds throughout the weekend, leading to flood watches and warnings around the area. There is a flood watch and warning along the coast that will be in effect until Sunday morning due to the heavy coastal rains. That rain will spread southward, resulting in wet conditions for the entire valley on Saturday.

High winds will also be a problem — widespread winds between 35-45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph are expected. Some of that extreme weather already has caused power outages and flooding in low-lying areas.

Weekend snow levels will be dropping down to the passes through Sunday. The area may see as much as a 4-6-inch accumulation at around 5,000 feet.

There are a number of sandbag locations in the Portland area and region. Emergency officials stress this is the time you need to be assessing your flood risk.

