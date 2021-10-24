What speeds did wind gusts reach during Sunday’s storm?

A tree collapsed in the wind storm on Oct. 24, 2021 in the Milwaukie/Gladstone area. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A strong wind storm toppled trees and left thousands of people without power in Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon Sunday afternoon.

In many places, gusts reached more than 50 mph.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Steve Pierce said on the coast, gusts reached 50 to 60 mph and some exposed headlands saw gusts as high as 70 mph. Astoria recorded a maximum wind gust of 56 mph.

In the Willamette Valley, outside of the strong line of storms that rolled through the Portland metro area, most places had gusts in the 30-40 mph range.

Some cities saw wind gusts topping 50 mph on Oct. 24, 2021. (KOIN)

Some cities saw wind gusts topping 50 mph on Oct. 24, 2021. (KOIN)

In Salem, gusts reached 53 mph, in Astoria they were 51 mph, in Portland they were 44 mph, and in Kelso they were 37 mph.

Portland’s wind speed was recorded at the Portland International Airport, which lost power at around 1 p.m. Officials from the National Weather Service said the maximum gust could possibly have been a bit stronger. The reporting station was down for about 3 hours and has since been restored.