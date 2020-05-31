Wheeler, city leaders to address second night of demonstrations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler will discuss the city’s response to the second night of violent demonstrations Sunday morning.

At 8 a.m., Wheeler will be joined by fellow city leaders to comment on the aftermath of the rioting and plans for moving forward. KOIN 6 News will stream the event live.

Portland police dispersed hundreds of protesters in the 2nd night of civil disturbance, May 30, 2020 (KOIN)

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of downtown Portland Saturday night, mirroring the dozens of other protests in other major US cities. Protesters from coast to coast took to the streets over the death of George Floyd at the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

At least 48 people were arrested during Portland’s protest, police said, ranging in age from 19-49. A total of 26 people were charged with curfew violations, but all of them faced other, more serious charges, including riot, burglary and disorderly conduct. Another nine minors were detained and released to their parents on charges including curfew violation, riot, disorderly conduct, riot, burglary, theft.

Wheeler will make a second press conference at 1:30 p.m. Sunday with community leaders at Self Enhancement, Inc. (SEI) to talk about the impact of the demonstrations on local black communities.