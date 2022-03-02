PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The wife of former Portland Timbers player Andy Polo filed a domestic violence complaint in the U.S. District Court of Oregon on Tuesday.

According to the complaint, Genessis Alarcon is claiming assault, battery and negligence for a dispute from May 23.

Polo “attempted to and did in fact cause harmful physical contact with plaintiff, including by violently grabbing her by the arm, pulling her by the hair against her will, and pushing her to the floor, causing her pain and discomfort,” according to the complaint’s factual allegations.

The Timbers terminated Polo in early February, citing allegations of domestic violence against Alarcon.

In a press release from February, the club said “the Timbers were previously aware of a dispute between Andy Polo and his partner on May 23, 2021, that resulted in the Washington County Sheriff’s Office citing Polo for harassment. That citation was not subsequently pursued by the victim or the prosecutor’s office. We deeply regret not suspending Polo immediately, especially considering the troubling new details of abuse that surfaced this week. It was a failure on our part, and one that will never happen again.”

Alarcon is now seeking financial compensation and a jury trial.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or go to thehotline.org. All calls are free and confidential.