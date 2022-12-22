PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of households are waking up in the dark as winds ramp up and knock out power Thursday.

Local utility companies are bracing for the winter storm as outages trickle in.

Portland General Electric reports more than 4,600 customers are without power as of 5:15 a.m. PGE said high wind has caused many of the outages. The outages are mostly concentrated in the Portland area, with a few large outages reported in the Sandy and Estacada areas.

Pacific Power is dealing with similar wind issues, with more than 100 customers without power across Portland.

In Washington state, Clark Public Utilities crews are working to restore power to nearly 45 customers east of Woodland.