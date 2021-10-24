Wind snaps trees, damages structures in NW Oregon, SW Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sunday’s windstorm toppled trees around the Portland metro area.

In Milwaukie, a tree crashed onto Oatfield Road near Southeast Roethe Road. In Washington state, a fallen tree caused transportation officials to temporarily close Interstate 5 southbound near Woodland.

Downed trees left a train delayed in Washington and a school greenhouse damaged in Hillsboro. The greenhouse was at Eastwood Elementary School.

Hillsboro Police Department posted a video of the damaged greenhouse to remind people that wind gusts can pick up objects that might seem immovable.

Eastwood Elementary lost an outside green house due to the winds today. A reminder for everyone, wind gusts can pick up objects which may seem immovable until they’re not. Thanks to @CityofHillsboro School District for the team work on cleaning up the mess. pic.twitter.com/Ylo1WilaFp — Hillsboro Police Dpt (@HillsboroPolice) October 24, 2021

At the coast, people saw huge waves and choppy water.

The U.S. Coast Guard issued a warning Saturday telling people to stay far away from the water due to concerns over sneaker waves and the possibility of the waves tossing logs or debris ashore.

As of 4 p.m. Portland General Electric reported there were more than 200 active outages and close to 9,000 customers impacted. Pacific Power reported 112 outages in Oregon affecting around 7,600 customers. In Clark County, Clark Public Utilities reported there were still more than 400 people without power and they’d recently restored power to more than 1,000 people.

The train that was delayed in Washington held passengers going from Seattle to Portland on Amtrak. Michael Thurman was on the train and said at around 4 p.m., they were finally moving again. He said the train was stuck just south of State Route 501.

The train left Seattle at around 9:45 a.m. and was due in Portland at 2 p.m. Thurman said the train pulled off to the side to let a freight train pass. That’s when the storm moved in and an announcer said there was a tree down behind the Amtrak train and in front of it.