Woman, service dog go missing near Harmony Point

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in tracking down an elderly woman who has gone missing.
Sharon Hayes, 79, was last seen in the area of SE 82nd and Sunnyside Rd near Harmony Point. With her is a white Lhasa Apso service dog named Bentley.
Hayes has a history of mental illness and is without her medication, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.
